A jury found Benny Dixon, Jr., of Millville guilty on weapons charges

A Millville man who brought a gun to a bar almost five years ago is likely headed to prison for five years.

On Thursday, a jury found 41-year-old Benny Dixon, Jr., of Millville, guilty of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and fourth-degree possession of weapons and devices/extended ammunition magazine charges.

Incident at Larry's Bar

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says during the trial, the State presented evidence that Dixon had a handgun with an extended ammunition magazine, without a permit, on the premises of Larry's Bar in Millville on November 11th, 2021.

Police had been alerted to someone with a gun at that bar during an argument that broke out in the parking lot that night.

Authorities found a semi-automatic handgun with an ammunition magazine loaded with twelve rounds in a hidden location within Dixon's car after an officer saw him approach the vehicle immediately after police arrived on-scene.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 8th. He faces a statutory minimum sentence of five years in state prison with a 3 1/2 year period of parole ineligibility.

The prosecution was represented at trial by Cumberland County Assistant Prosecutor Jeffrey Krachun. Dixon was represented by John Morris, Esq.

