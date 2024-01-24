2 Big Lottery Winners in 2 Days in 1 New Jersey County

There were not one, but two big lottery winners in one New Jersey county recently.

Even more interesting is that they happened on back-to-back days with the same lottery game.

That game is Jersey Cash 5, which has had quite a few high-profile winners recently.

First Winner

The first winner was from the Jersey Cash 5 drawing this past Sunday, January 21st.

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning a $621,347 jackpot.

Those winning numbers were 01, 06, 09, 18, and 37; the XTRA number was 02.

ABP 31 LLC, 692 Livingston Ave., North Brunswick NJ - Photo: Google Maps

That ticket was sold at ABP 31 LLC, 692 Livingston Ave., in North Brunswick.

Second Winner

The next day, one ticket, again, matched all five numbers for Jersey Cash 5, making one lucky person $100,000 richer.

Monday's winning numbers were 03, 10, 18, 19, and 34; the XTRA number was 04.

Quick Chek on Convery Blvd. in Perth Amboy NJ - Photo: Google Maps

The winning ticket was sold at Quick Chek on Convery Blvd. in Perth Amboy, Middlesex County.

Both Retailers Also Win

For their efforts, both stores that sold those winning tickets will each receive a $2,000 bonus from the New Jersey Lottery.

"Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!” said New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey in a press release.

