A Middle Twp. man was arrested after a major drug bust in Cape May County

Authorities allegedly seized heroin, cocaine, a handgun, and cash

The suspect faces multiple drug, firearm, and child endangerment charges

A Middle Township man has been arrested following a massive drug bust in Cape May County Monday morning.

Charges Against the Suspect

34-year-old Harold Perez of the Green Creek section of Middle Township is facing the following charges:

First-degree Maintaining a Narcotics Manufacturing Facility

First-degree Possession with the Intent to Distribute-Heroin

Second-degree Possession with Intent to Distribute-Cocaine

Second-degree Possession of a Firearm while Committing a Drug Offense

Second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Second-degree Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin

Third-degree Possession of Heroin

Third-degree Possession of Cocaine

Third-degree Transport or Possess Property Derived from Criminal Activity

Third-degree Hindering Apprehension

Fourth-degree Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia

Search Warrants Executed

On Monday, August 11th, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office's Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Task Force, in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team, executed search warrants on several residences and a vehicle associated with Perez.

Items Seized

From their work, officials say they seized the following:

Approximately 2,100 bags of heroin

Over one-half ounce of cocaine

Ruger handgun

Drug paraphernalia

About $10,000 cash

Evidence indicating Perez was operating a drug manufacturing facility

Perez was processed and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.

Under New Jersey law, those convicted of a first-degree crime face ten to 20 years in prison.

Public Asked to Report Information

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is urged to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

