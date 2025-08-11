SWAT Team Seizes 2,100 Bags of Heroin in Cape May County, NJ, Drug Bust: Prosecutor
- A Middle Twp. man was arrested after a major drug bust in Cape May County
- Authorities allegedly seized heroin, cocaine, a handgun, and cash
- The suspect faces multiple drug, firearm, and child endangerment charges
A Middle Township man has been arrested following a massive drug bust in Cape May County Monday morning.
Charges Against the Suspect
34-year-old Harold Perez of the Green Creek section of Middle Township is facing the following charges:
- First-degree Maintaining a Narcotics Manufacturing Facility
- First-degree Possession with the Intent to Distribute-Heroin
- Second-degree Possession with Intent to Distribute-Cocaine
- Second-degree Possession of a Firearm while Committing a Drug Offense
- Second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Second-degree Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin
- Third-degree Possession of Heroin
- Third-degree Possession of Cocaine
- Third-degree Transport or Possess Property Derived from Criminal Activity
- Third-degree Hindering Apprehension
- Fourth-degree Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia
Search Warrants Executed
On Monday, August 11th, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office's Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Task Force, in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team, executed search warrants on several residences and a vehicle associated with Perez.
Items Seized
From their work, officials say they seized the following:
- Approximately 2,100 bags of heroin
- Over one-half ounce of cocaine
- Ruger handgun
- Drug paraphernalia
- About $10,000 cash
- Evidence indicating Perez was operating a drug manufacturing facility
Perez was processed and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.
Under New Jersey law, those convicted of a first-degree crime face ten to 20 years in prison.
Public Asked to Report Information
Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is urged to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
20 New Jersey Towns Everyone Says Wrong — Including You
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
20 things that shock people after they move to South Jersey
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman