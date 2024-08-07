Melee at Party of Atlantic City, NJ Ex-Offenders Program Head
Michele Griffin joined the Atlantic City, New Jersey Marty Small administration with much fanfare when Small released the following public statement on January 2, 2024.
We have a new department in The GREAT City of Atlantic City...Re-Entry Services... would like to introduce our New Re-Entry Services Program Coordinator one Michele Griffin @neverchange79 she will excel in this role helping our ex offender population mainstream back into society. She has a Masters Degree, wrote Small.
Griffin wrote the following public comment of appreciation back to Small at the time of her controversial appointment:
Small displayed the existence of this so-called new department on the official City of Atlantic City website … despite the fact that Atlantic City Council never approved the creation of a re-entry department.
That’s the background of the hiring of Griffin.
This past Saturday, August 3, 2024, Griffin held a party (for the occasion of her 45th Birthday) at the iconic, historic Soldiers Home … also known as Old Soldiers Memorial, located at the All Wars Memorial Building at 1510 Adriatic Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
On the positive side of the ledger, Griffin rented the space properly and followed all City of Atlantic City policies and procedures for renting city facilities.
Griffin paid the facility rental fee and guests were permitted to bring their own alcohol to the party.
Here is Griffin, see below:
I have also confirmed that Griffin provided one police officer for her party. It wasn’t nearly enough.
An all out melee broke out at the party this past Saturday night.
A significant number of Atlantic City Police Officers responded to the fights and the disturbance that took place.
Here are several photos to give you an idea of what the melee looked like.
There is no public release of information regarding this violent incident. No word as yet if anyone has been arrested or criminally charged.
Reliable sources have advised that the Atlantic City Police body cam video, which has captured the violence is very interesting to watch.
I have confirmed that there were no weapons involved and there was no damage to the building.
SOURCES: Atlantic City Hall sources.
