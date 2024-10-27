🚄 Donald Trump to hold a rally at famous NYC venue

🚄 NJ Transit issues warning for Sunday

🚄 Fire suspended service on Northeast Corridor

NEW YORK — As Donald Trump holds a rally at “The World’s Most Famous Arena," NJ Transit has issued an important warning to passengers.

Less than two weeks remain before Election Day and the Republican presidential nominee plans to speak to thousands of supporters at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

The former president will be joined by several high-profile speakers including Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White, and House Speaker Mike Johnson. The event will begin at 5 p.m.

“Madison Square Garden is the center of the universe," said Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller to the Associated Press.

NJ Transit's warning about Trump rally

The area in and around Penn Station New York is expected to be packed with people all day Sunday through 10 p.m., according to NJ Transit.

"Although no impacts to NJ TRANSIT service are anticipated at this time, significant congestion and restrictions are expected in the area around PSNY, with all entrances into the station being closed except for the entrance at 8th Avenue & 34th Street," said NJ Transit.

Riders are strongly suggested to plan ahead and add extra time to their trips.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that they anticipate protestors near Madison Square Garden as well.

"We have a rich and proud tradition of the right to peacefully protest. We want to emphasize 'peaceful,'" said Adams. He said the New York City police will be vigilant in upholding that peace.

The NYPD also said on X that several roads around the venue would be closed to vehicles and pedestrians on Sunday including:

🔴 33rd Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue

🔴 32nd Street between 6th Avenue & 7th Avenue

🔴 31st Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue

🔴 30th Street between 6th Avenue & 8th Avenue

🔴 7th Avenue will be closed to pedestrians from 34th to 29th Street.

Northeast Corridor service resumes with delays

Service on the Northeast Corridor was suspended in both directions between Trenton and Rahway Sunday morning.

The suspension was due to fire department activity near Trenton.

As of 11:41 a.m., service has resumed with 30-minute delays.

