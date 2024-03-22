A Mays Landing man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother.

Sean Daly of Mays Landing, NJ, Charged

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says the Hamilton Township Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call at 6313 Quinn Avenue in Mays Landing Wednesday morning.

At the scene, officers discovered a dead woman, 74-year-old Melba Daly of Mays Landing, inside.

An investigation led to the arrest of the victim’s son, 53-year-old Sean Daly, also from Mays Landing.

He has been charged with murder and related weapons offenses.

Officials did not indicate who called 9-1-1 from the home nor how exactly Melba Daly died.

Daly is currently in the custody of law enforcement pending a detention hearing as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 909-7666.

Arrested in 2015 For Stabbing His Mother

Daly was charged in 2015 after he stabbed his mother multiple times, according to NJ.com.

During the early morning hours of March 3rd of that year, Melba Daly, "was found stabbed multiple times in the upper body at a home in the Harding Lakes section of town."

In that incident, he was charged with attempted murder.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

