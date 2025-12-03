Nazeer Hameed is wanted for the 2017 Maple Shade murders of a mother and her young son

He faces first-degree murder charges

The FBI is offering up to $50,000 for tips leading to his arrest or conviction

We caution you that some of the details in this story are graphic and may be disturbing.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Nazeer Hameed.

Details of 2017 Maple Shade Murders

Federal authorities say Hameed is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of 38-year-old Sasikala Narra and her 6-year-old son, Anish, inside an apartment in Maple Shade on the evening of March 23, 2017.

According to WCAU-TV, an autopsy determined the victims died from multiple stab wounds to their necks. Investigators said Anish Narra was "nearly decapitated" by his attacker.

Charges Against Nazeer Hameed

On February 6th of this year, a warrant was issued for his arrest after he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Nazeer Hameed is wanted for double murder in Maple Shade NJ

The FBI says Hameed, who is known to be living in India, should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as having black hair and brown eyes. No other information was provided.

How to Report Tips

If you have any information concerning Nazeer Hameed, you are asked to contact the FBI's field office in Newark at (973) 792-3000 or anonymously online.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

