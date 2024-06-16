Authorities in Cumberland County say a man who was pushing a shopping cart on Delsea Drive was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning.

Fatal Hit-and-run Crash in Vineland

The Vineland Police Department says the accident happened around 12:30 AM on North Delsea Drive near West Wheat Road.

A preliminary investigation determined a gray Nissan Altima, model year range 2013-2015, with an unknown registration, was traveling northbound on Delsea Drive when it made contact with a pedestrian, 60-year-old Bruce E. Byron of Vineland, who was pushing a shopping cart in the northbound lane of North Delsea Drive.

Byron was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bruce E Byron of Vineland NJ was killed at Delsea and Wheat Roads Bruce E Byron of Vineland NJ was killed at Delsea and Wheat Roads - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Suspect Vehicle

Police say the vehicle they are looking for should have front passenger side damage, specifically a missing passenger side bumper, fog light housing, and a missing passenger side mirror.

It is not known which direction the vehicle left the crash site.

Help Vineland Police

Police say their investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Christian Morales with the Vineland Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit at (856) 696-1212.