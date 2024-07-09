Cops look to charge pair for using fake money at NJ pizza shop

🍕 Police looking to close counterfeit cash case from May

Gloucester Township Police Crime Stoppers are looking to close a case from May involving counterfeit bills for a pizza purchase.

Two months ago at Gallery Pizza in Sicklerville, two suspects came to the place and paid for the food with fake money, according to police.

The first suspect used a $20-bill lookalike for his pizza and received change. Then moments later, coming from the same New Jersey gray minivan, the second suspect did the same move.

Crime Stoppers said the shop’s staff caught on to the scheme and wouldn’t go through with the purchase.

“I would absolutely check all bills. Especially $20 and up,” Lt. Paul Fisher said to 6 ABC Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Gloucester Township Police’s crime tip line at 856-842-5560 or the department’s number at 856-228-4500.

Police have identified of the man in the black top, but they’re looking for the public to help identify the person in white, Lt. Fisher said to New Jersey 101.5. The police department's Facebook post shares their faces, which is also found below.

How to spot fake cash

Though inspecting money can take a few moments, it’s worth the short delay. U.S. News & World Report has a number of things to keep in mind when it comes to real money so your business doesn’t become the next victim.

- Feel around for ink that’s raised a little

- Know the texture of the typical bill

- Hold up to the light and look for a watermark

- Use a “counterfeit pen,” if possible

More steps to take from the outlet can be found here.

