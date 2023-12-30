Man Indicted For Route 40 Crash That Killed Toms River, NJ, Resident
A man from Tuckahoe has been indicted in connection to a fatal crash in Hamilton Township earlier this year. WPGtalkradio.com
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 44-year-old Timothy J. Schellinger, Jr., is facing a charge of second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash.
According to police, on the night of July 10th, 51-year-old Jermaine Goines of Toms River was struck and killed by a flatbed truck while walking eastbound on Route 40 in Mays Landing. WPGtalkradio.com
The truck fled the scene, however, a 9-1-1 caller was able to describe the truck and its direction of travel. WPGtalkradio.com
Officers with the Hamilton Township Police Department were able to locate the truck about three miles away.
Schellinger, the vehicle's alleged driver and sole occupant, was taken into custody. WPGtalkradio.com
This crash investigation was conducted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Hamilton Township Police Department.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
