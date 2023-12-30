A man from Tuckahoe has been indicted in connection to a fatal crash in Hamilton Township earlier this year. WPGtalkradio.com

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 44-year-old Timothy J. Schellinger, Jr., is facing a charge of second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash.

According to police, on the night of July 10th, 51-year-old Jermaine Goines of Toms River was struck and killed by a flatbed truck while walking eastbound on Route 40 in Mays Landing. WPGtalkradio.com

The truck fled the scene, however, a 9-1-1 caller was able to describe the truck and its direction of travel. WPGtalkradio.com

Officers with the Hamilton Township Police Department were able to locate the truck about three miles away.

Schellinger, the vehicle's alleged driver and sole occupant, was taken into custody. WPGtalkradio.com

This crash investigation was conducted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Hamilton Township Police Department.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

