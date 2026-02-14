Two people are facing charges following a drug bust at a home in southern Ocean County late last month.

Drug Investigation in Little Egg Harbor

The Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department says the Ocean County Regional SWAT Team joined them on January 30th to execute a search warrant at a home on the 500 block of Kadlubeck Way as part of a narcotics-related investigation.

According to authorities, their work resulted in two people being arrested and the seizure of approximately one pound seven ounces of meth, approximately 17 suboxone pills, one .410 Western field shotgun, three machete-style knives, and drug paraphernalia, including multiple glass smoking devices and digital scales.

Charges Filed Against Two Residents

54-year-old Rudolf Kohl of Little Egg Harbor was charged with the following:

First-degree Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Second-degree Possession of a Firearm while Committing CDS Crime

Third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose

2 counts of third-degree Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Third-degree Money Laundering

Fourth-degree Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance

2 counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

49-year-old Christine Ingelsby, also of Little Egg Harbor, is facing similar charges. Both were taken to the Ocean County Jail where they were being held pending court proceedings.

Multiple Agencies Assist in Raid

Little Egg Harbor Police thanked the Stafford Township and Long Beach Township Police Departments and the New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression South Unit for their assistance in this case.

Anyone with information about criminal activity in the Little Egg Harbor area can call police at (609) 296-3666. Anonymous tips are welcome.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

