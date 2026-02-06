The month of February is the month of romance. Just how happy are couples here in New Jersey? With reported national divorce rates hovering at 50%, you would think there is quite a strain on the institution of marriage. According to a new survey by Compare the Market Australia, here in New Jersey, couples are happy!

The facts of the survey

Compare the Market Australia conducted a comprehensive survey across the 50 U.S. states. The study analyzed key metrics including marriage and divorce rates, life expectancy, happiness index, and the search interest related to relationship topics.

New Jersey couples rank 7th in the country for couple happiness

Based on the key metrics of the study, New Jersey had a marriage rate of 5.1 per 1000 people. New Jersey had a low divorce rate of 2.3 per 1000 people which is nowhere near the reported “50%” divorce rate. The life expectancy here in New Jersey is 79.0 years old, New Jersey also had a happiness index of 61.71 and there is a significant rate of online search for relationships of 781.4 per 1000 people. The combined results give a total score of 54.76 which puts the Garden State at 7th for couple happiness in the country.

The low divorce rate here in New Jersey was one of the lowest in the country which helped boost the overall high ranking.

For the record, Hawaii was the overall number one ranking in the country for couple happiness, the high marriage rate of 14.1, and the high life expectancy of 79.9 gave them the win. South Dakota, North Dakota, and Nebraska all scored above New Jersey.

For all the distractions that we have here in New Jersey, we should be proud that couples are holding it together and happy. The other top states do not have to deal with a dense population, traffic problems, and high property taxes, which could put strain on a couple’s finances and cause stress. All this means that New Jersey is once again resilient when it comes to looking past the worst and enjoying the happiness of another person.

