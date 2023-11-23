George E. Norcross, III has confirmed that a major multi-million dollar investment has been made to expand the legendary Formica Freitag Bakery.

Additionally, I can also confirm that the $ 5 million investment will allow Formica - Freitag to expand its operations on a national basis.

In my opinion, Formica - Freitag makes the finest Atlantic City sub bread and rolls ever made in The World’s Playground.

About the decision to make this major investment, Norcross said:

To Our Loyal Customers, for over 100 years, the Formica Freitag Bakery has enjoyed an unparalleled reputation for its high-quality fresh breads and sub rolls. Our unique recipe, combined with our strong commitment to serving our customers, has resulted in a legacy that has grown and flourished ever since Francisco Formica made Formica Freitag the legendary business that it is today, said Norcross.

Norcross confirmed that the national demand for their products is so strong that they must become more efficient and there is a need for a larger manufacturing facility.

The expansion will allow Formica Freitag to market their frozen bread and rolls … delivering them as fresh as if they just came out of the oven piping hot.

Norcross said that:

“Shortly we will begin renovations of our original 2310 Arctic Avenue bakery while also planning the construction of a much larger facility in Atlantic City, which will include both fresh and frozen products. We continue to be committed to our loyal sub shop and restaurant owners and operators while keeping our tradition of oven hot to sub shop bread going strong by upgrading our facilities, equipment, and improved systems,” said Norcross.

