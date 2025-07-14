We've been having a lot of fun with ChatGPT lately.

If you aren't familiar with what that is, it's one of many artificial intelligence chatbots that you can interact with and the fun part is, if you ask it some silly questions, it'll give you some silly answers.

For example, a few weeks ago, we asked ChatGPT to brutally roast towns across New Jersey. So, it scoured the internet, found a bunch of stereotypes, and did just that. Here are some of the results:

ChatGPT / Canva ChatGPT / Canva loading...

ChatGPT / Canva ChatGPT / Canva loading...

And as for Atlantic City, well, it didn't hold back.

ChatGPT / Canva ChatGPT / Canva loading...

So as I was playing with ChatGPT this morning, I asked it to create ten completely fictional top tourist destinations in Atlantic City and it came up with some incredible ideas.

And, I'll be honest, some of these ideas, while a bit bizarre, aren't totally stupid. I mean, if we're still waiting for the pollercoaster to be built where the Sands used to be, maybe we should consider bringing some of these ideas to life.

ChatGPT Created 10 Crazy Atlantic City Attractions That Don’t Exist — But They Should! Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman