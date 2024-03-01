This is New Jersey’s favorite city for retirees

When I think about retirees in New Jersey, I think of places like Holiday City, Manchester, Leisure Village, and others. Actually, when I think of retirees in New Jersey (which I don’t do often), I think of them fleeing to Florida or the Carolinas.

While many do choose to leave, there are reasons people stay in New Jersey when they retire:

New Jersey offers a high quality of life for retirees, with access to recreational facilities, social activities, health care, and education. The state has many beautiful natural attractions, such as the Jersey Shore, the Pine Barrens, and the Delaware Water Gap. It also has a rich cultural and historical heritage, with museums, theaters, and landmarks. New Jersey is close to major cities like New York and Philadelphia, which offer more entertainment and opportunities.

Of course, there are reasons people are eager to leave, too:

New Jersey is one of the most tax-unfriendly states for retirees, with high property taxes, income taxes, and inheritance taxes. However, some retirees may qualify for tax exemptions or deductions on their retirement income, depending on their income level and source of income.

According to Finance Buzz, the most popular city for retirees in New Jersey is Princeton.

Here’s how they describe Princeton:

The incredibly charming city of Princeton is even better than it looks in photos, and Princeton University isn’t the only attraction in this college town. There’s shopping, restaurants, history, and quick access to New York and Philadelphia.

Looking at some of the other states, Finance Buzz seems to place a premium on college towns for retirees (or maybe that’s where the retirees are choosing to live). I always think of Princeton as being pretty pricey, so it wouldn’t seem like it would be desirable for anyone on a fixed income, but there it is.

Interestingly, Finance Buzz doesn’t explain the methodology they used to arrive at their conclusions.

