Hidden reason people from New Jersey are moving here
For six years in a row now New Jersey has led all 50 states with the most outward moves according to several surveys from moving companies.
Part of the reason is the generous pensions our state provides for the army of people it employs. Good for them. No reason to complain about it for it will never change.
Among the top five destinations New Jerseyans are moving to, three of them are in the state of Florida.
Those three cities are Tampa, Sarasota and Ft. Lauderdale.
Traffic in those places has become horrendous, especially Tampa, but the Jersey ex-pats keep pouring into those places like they were giving away money.
In a way they are. There is no state income tax and in many areas property taxes are reasonable, if not super low considering what we're used to.
Sure, there are hurricanes, alligators and an assortment of crazy people. Ever played the "Florida Man" game on Google? Try it.
The main reasons given for leaving New Jersey are retirement (27%), family (21.4%), and job (16.4%). Sounds about right.
Two-thirds of the outward-bound Jersey movers are over 55.
That makes sense too. But over the weekend a friend of mine who is vacationing in Florida, Deerfield Beach to be precise sent me a video of what was happening on a beach and a fishing pier in that town.
It's not a town you hear a lot about, but it's really nice and about 20 minutes north of Ft. Lauderdale.
