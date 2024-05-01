Huge: FAA Tech Center Will Remain In Atlantic City, NJ Area

United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ-2, has confirmed that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Technical Center will permanently remain in Southern New Jersey.

Van Drew has succeeded in achieving definitive language in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act of 2024.

Van Drew's bill guarantees that the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center is written into the U.S. Code and that it will permanently remain in South Jersey.

The economic importance of this for the Southern New Jersey region cannot be overstated.

I am thrilled to announce that our efforts to secure the FAA Technical Center as a permanent fixture in our South Jersey community have finally paid off," said Congressman Van Drew. The inclusion of my provisions in the FAA Reauthorization will have a long-lasting impact on our local economy by creating new public and private sector jobs in research and technology which will grow our South Jersey aviation economy, said Van Drew.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew Rep. Jeff Van Drew (Rep. Jeff Van Drew) loading...

Van Drew added:

"In this bill, the Technical Center will also be renamed to the FAA William J. Hughes Center for Advanced Aerospace, expanding the FAA Technical Center to include opportunities to further improve aviation safety as well as develop and test drone technology. This work is crucial in our fight to uphold America's position as a global aviation leader and maintain competitiveness against adversaries like China,” said Van Drew.

"I am also pleased to share that the bill includes my amendments to improve air travel for those with disabilities. My provisions will transform the air travel experience of those with disabilities by requiring more communication and transparency from airlines, staff training for proper engagement with individuals with disabilities, and accessible designs to ensure a comfortable boarding and deplaning process,” said Van Drew.

Van Drew’s bill will be voted on next week by The United States House of Representatives.

SOURCE: United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew.

10 Things I am Extremely Grateful For in Atlantic County 10 Things I am Extremely Grateful For in Atlantic County Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley