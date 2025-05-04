Fulop’s Big Atlantic City, NJ Mistake: Aligning With Mayor [Op Ed]

Steve Fulop has desperately wanted to be the next Governor of New Jersey for well more than a decade.

Fulop has always politically angled for the next thing, before he even had the first thing. I have known of Fulop since he first ran for City Council in Jersey City, New Jersey.

FULOP IS A VERY AMBITIOUS INDIVIDUAL

Fulop already wanted to be Mayor of Jersey City, before he had even won a City Council seat.

Next, Fulop wanted to be Governor, before he became Mayor. It’s a pattern.

It was this rush in operating philosophy that motivated Fulop to align himself politically with Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small.

Early on, Fulop and Small formally endorsed each others campaigns for the 2025 election cycle.

Fulop named Small to be an official Finance Chairman for his campaign.

In this opinion editorial, I examine Fulop’s disastrous political partnership with indicted Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small.

Fulop’s all in strategy with Small was an early warning signal about the kind of decision-maker that he is. It disqualifies Fulop from serious consideration for higher office.

MAYOR SMALL IS NOT COLLEGIAL TOWARDS SENATOR POLISTINA

Small has been controversial, ineffective and an overall impediment to progress in Atlantic City.

Small has absolutely no working relationship with Senator Vince Polistina, who has had to forge along alone without an Atlantic City Mayor to partner with.

Despite the Small impediment, Polistina has been incredibly effective in helping Atlantic City to recapture her potential as The World’s Play Ground.

Add to this, the fact that both Marty and La’Quetta Small currently face disturbing criminal indictments for alleged child abuse … Fulop has continued to unconditionally align himself with Team Small.

NEW JERSEY SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE DE LURY RULES AGAINST MARTY & LA’QUETTA SMALL

Here is what New Jersey Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury wrote last week about Marty and La’Quetta Small, when he denied their desperate motion to dismiss all of the criminal charges that they currently face:

The conduct captured in the video and audio recordings of the treatment of J.S. at the hands of her parents obtained by the State clearly provide a basis for a prosecution under the endangerment statute, wrote Judge DeLury.

NOTE: J.S. are the initials of the Small’s daughter. She is a minor child and her identity justly remains anonymous.

MARTY SMALL INDICTED A SECOND TIME THIS ELECTION CYCLE & FULOP STAYS WITH HIM

Marty Small was also indicted by a second Atlantic County Grand Jury for alleged witness tampering.

Fulop knows all of this and yet he remains firmly aligned with Small.

This is a disturbing example of Fulop’s poor judgment before winning the Governorship. It tells you all that you need to know about Steve Fulop.

In reality, Fulop can’t beat Jack Ciattarelli, so Fulop will not be the next Governor of New Jersey.

Fulop also likely cannot win the Democrat nomination for Governor, either.

Yet, Fulop did a double-down on his Small partnership, spending more than 3 hours yesterday at The Small’s Atlantic City residence.

