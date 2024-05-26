Former NJ child protection worker admits to child porn charges

A former caseworker for the New Jersey Department of Children and Family Services, Division of Child Protection and Permanency, has admitted to child porn-related charges.

Trent Collier of Kearny, NJ, Pleads Guilty

57-year-old Trent Collier of Kearny, Hudson County, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of transportation of child pornography.

Federal authorities say in September 2021, Collier arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport aboard a flight from the Dominican Republic.

Law enforcement officers searched his cell phone and found child sexual abuse material, "including images depicting the sexual exploitation of toddlers."

In a statement to law enforcement, Collier admitted that he had traded child porn with at least one other person via his cell phone.

The charge of possession of child pornography carries up to 20 years behind bars while transportation of child pornography could send Collier to jail for five to 20 years. Each count also carries a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 10th.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger thanked Homeland Security Investigations-Newark, the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, and the New Jersey State Police for their work in this case.