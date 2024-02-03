Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie: The Disappearing Act

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie went from daily smash mouth Presidential campaign politics … to completely dropping out of sight.

Have you noticed?

Christie’s second campaign for President of The United States was so bad that Nikki Haley wouldn’t even accept his endorsement right before the New Hampshire Primary Election.

For reasons only known to him, Christie sought the Republican Nomination for President as a “Never Trumper.”

For a man who has the capacity to exercise keen political acumen … it’s all so inexplicable.

Trashing and trying to disqualify the two-time defending Republican Nominee for President … was a horrible idea, with zero chance for Christie to be successful.

President Donald Trump enjoys anywhere from 65-70 percent support among Republican Primary voters.

Approximately 75 million people voted for President Trump in 2020. That’s an all-time record for a Republican candidate.

Why would you run for president basically telling 75 million people that they’re wrong and you’re right?

Since dropping out of the race right before the New Hampshire Primary Election, Christie has done a disappearing act that would make Harry Houdini blush.

Nikki Haley has now filled the Christie vacuum and has resorted to a low brow campaign … attacking Trump with inaccurate ageism and mental acuity accusations.

Haley has entered and likely now surpassed Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and Chris Christie territory regarding attacking Trump.

It’s hard to pass this triumvirate of Trump deranged detractors. Haley has succeeded. She is currently in the process of destroying her future career in electoral politics as a Republican.

Apollo Creed once said that he has “retired more people than Social Security.”

Trump has retired Jeb Bush, Cheney, Kinzinger, United States Senator Ben Sasse and likely Christie and Haley.

Those who have gone after Trump not only fail each and every time … they actually destroy their own electoral careers in the process.

Christie is a vibrant, smart 62-year-old (this September). Although he left New Jersey as governor with about a 17% job approval rating… He still had significant potential on the national scene.

Christie likely will never be President of the United States, however, he could have held a prestigious cabinet post … the sky was the limit.

Because of Christie’s handling of the Charles Kushner federal prosecution in New Jersey … Christie would never become United States Attorney General in a Trump first or second term.

I have always believed that Chris Christie could have won the Republican nomination for President in 2012 and he could have defeated Barack Obama.

This was Christie’s high water mark in terms of overall popularity. He just didn’t know it … because it’s unknowable, until it’s too late.

Unfortunately for Christie, he didn’t run for President when he could have won, and, he instead ran twice when he couldn’t win.

Electoral politics can be very cruel. Christie has learned this lesson the hard way.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Never Before Seen Golden Nugget Construction Photos Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley