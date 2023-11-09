A former resident of Cherry Hill has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly setting fire to his own house in order to collect a substantial amount of insurance money.

62-year-old Richard Orlandini, now of Wilkes Barre, PA, is facing second-degree charges of aggravated arson, insurance fraud, theft by deception, and attempted theft by deception.

He is set to be arraigned on those charges in Camden County Superior Court on December 4th.

Authorities say in October 2018, Orlandini started a fire at his home on Chapel Avenue West in Cherry Hill "with the purpose of destroying the home and collecting insurance proceeds for the damage."

The Cherry Hill Fire Department said the two-story home was "well involved" in flames when they arrived.

There were no reported injuries and the house was subsequently demolished.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office said in a statement,

The circumstances surrounding the fire recklessly placed others in danger of death or bodily injury. Further, Orlandini is alleged to have obtained $75,000 or more by deception, having obtained benefits under a homeowner’s insurance policy from Allstate Insurance Company that he was not entitled to, since he allegedly set the fire.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin continued,

This defendant allegedly endangered the lives of the first responders who responded to this fire, as well as his neighbors, all for his financial gain. We take these cases seriously, and we will prosecute those who commit arson and related offenses to the fullest extent of the law.

Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000.

If you are concerned about insurance cheating, call the state's hotline at (877) 55-FRAUD or visit NJInsuranceFraud.org