Florida Welcomes Former Long-Time Philadelphia 6ABC Meteorologist

West Palm Beach Florida has officially welcomed a popular, long-time former Philadelphia 6ABC Action News Meteorologist to its First Alert team.

WPTV has confirmed that Chris Sowers has joined their team.

The news about Sowers leaving 6ABC Action News in Philadelphia created major buzz throughout the Delaware Valley.

About Sowers, WPTV wrote in its Facebook page:

Chris brings extensive experience to our weather department, including more than 18 years at WPVI-TV in Philadelphia. Chris also previously served as chief meteorologist at WNKY-TV in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and meteorologist at WFLD-TV in Chicago, wrote WPTV.

At the time of his appointment, Sowers wrote the following on his Facebook Page:

“A few things that I'm learning down here 1. when temperatures drop into the 60s people wear hoodies

2. We have pterodactyls and dragons and all kinds of wildlife 3. you get a shower or downpour almost every day and 4. there are a lot of Philly and New York transplants. Many of them have watched me for years when I was in Philadelphia. From Delray Beach to Port St Lucie, we had a chance to talk to some of them last week! We brought along Mr. Murphy Pants to join in on the fun!, wrote Sowers.

Sowers really hit the ground running in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Sowers first on-air shift on WPTV, came during Hurricane Milton.

Sowers also helped to raise much-needed relief after the tornado outbreak.

Many people from the Northeast have moved to the state of Florida.

This has helped Sowers to make the transition from Philadelphia to West Palm Beach, Florida a much easier adjustment … because many viewers know and like Somers.

SOURCE: WPTV - West Palm Beach, Florida.

