Famous New Jersey Actress Filmed 2 Recent Movies In NJ

We have been commenting with regularity about the surprising number of famous Hollywood actors who were either born or raised in New Jersey.

Here is our latest example … Hollywood A-Lister Anne Hathaway, who moved to Millburn, New Jersey at age 6 and was raised in The Garden State.

During the past year, Hathaway has filmed two movies in New Jersey.

The movie "Eileen" was led by Hathaway and filmed in several New Jersey locations.

The movie is based on the 2015 book by Ottessa Moshfegh. It has been compared to ”Gone Girl,” a book that was turned into a successful movie, starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike.

Hathaway filmed a second film in New Jersey in 2022 … a film called “Armageddon Now" … filming took place in Jersey City, Teaneck, and Bayonne.

Hathaway is joined by the Academy Award winning Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong, best known for his work on "Succession.”

If it seems like more movies are being made in New Jersey, I think you can attribute it to the 2018 legislation called the “Garden State Film and Digital Media Jobs Act.”

This is very smart legislation, which provides a film production tax credit of up to 35 percent.

When filmmakers are making major decisions, such as where to film … thus type of incentive makes New Jersey a very desirable location.

Jersey City is now home to a large film studio, with more planned for other parts of New Jersey.

There has also been a lot of chatter that Netflix may create a campus on a nearly 300 acre partial, located in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey.

Long ago, New Jersey almost became what California now is regarding the motion picture industry.

SOURCE : Anne Hathaway biography & JerseyDigs.com

