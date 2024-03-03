Family Cat Returns 2 Years After Devastating EHT, NJ House Fire

The Vola Family of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey suffered a devastating fire on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, beginning in the 6:00 p.m. hour.

The fire resulted in a total loss of their home.

They lost one of their dogs and the family cat (Zoe) ran away from their burning home.

Miraculously, the family cat has lived outdoors for the past two years.

Let’s allow Melissa Vola tell this amazing story.

In a social media, including tyeceords”feeling shocked,” Melissa wrote:

I am in complete shock and I keep thinking I'm looking at a ghost. It's been two years! Two years since our 17yo cat, Zoe, ran out of our burning house on February 1, 2022 and hasn't been seen since! Well, this is an absolute miracle but I am happy to say she has been found!! I just picked her up from a lady who saw her in her neighborhood, 3.7 miles from where she ran out of the house, and has been feeding her this last month! I saw her post in our community fb group this morning and thought it was too good to be true. I can not wait to tell the kids!!!! Don't tell them yet. I hid them from this post. Vola. This now 19yo cat that we had dead in our minds for two years has been living out in the wild, is skinny and dirty, but safe and happy! wrote Melissa Vola.

Here are some photos (that I took) from the Vola Family fire from 2022.

attachment-IMG_0308 loading...

attachment-IMG_0311 loading...

attachment-IMG_0314 loading...

attachment-IMG_0315 loading...

Watching your home burn down is one of the most traumatic things that you can ever experience in life.

You lose family heirlooms, photos, Christmas decorations, all of your clothes ... Literally everything.

Imagine, Losing all of your worldly possessions, unexpectedly, all at one time?

You are forced to watch your home burn down to the ground and you don't even know where you'll be sleeping tonight.

We’re very happy to report that Zoe is back home with her human family after two years.

Never give up. All things are possible.

SOURCE: Melissa Vola.

Atlantic City Area: Readers Share Favorite Childhood Memories Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

[carbongallery id="61a59067d62e676c43a1902"]