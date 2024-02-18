A 27-year-old Evesham man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for fatally stabbing a friend and his dog while robbing him in early 2022.

The sentence was handed down Friday in Superior Couty to Donovan G. Hollingsworth, who was convicted by a jury in August on charges of murder, robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, cruelty to animals, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

An investigation began the morning of February 5, 2022, when officers from the Evesham Township Police Department were called to the Olympus Apartments on Baker Boulevard for a report of a possible dog attack on a resident.

When officers arrived, they discovered 26-year-old Thomas Pierson III, of Evesham, dead inside his residence with multiple stab wounds.

The victim’s dog, anamed Django, was also found dead, also with stab wounds, on a stairwell landing.

The investigation revealed that Hollingsworth traveled to Pierson’s apartment with the intention of robbing him. An altercation ensued, during which Hollingsworth stabbed Pierson and Django. Hollingsworth fled and was later taken into custody by Evesham Township police officers at the emergency room of Virtua Voorhees Hospital, where he had gone for treatment of minor injuries.

Hollingsworth must serve 30 years in prison with no parole eligibility for the murder, then serve an additional four years for killing the dog.