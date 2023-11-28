Another privacy invasion with the iPhone update

I really do have a love/hate with technology. Of course, in my professional life: radio, TV, filmmaking, and running several political organizations and a charity, there would be no way to balance all of the communication and "to-dos" without some advanced technology.

For many, the need for technology is also paramount in their private social lives. How many people can put their phones down instead of endlessly scrolling through a variety of social media apps?

176550673 ThinkStock loading...

During our early morning conversation about the upcoming morning show, Producer Kristen warned me about the latest software update for your iPhone. Apparently, the update defaults to a sharing mode that will share your personal information with other iPhones that have the setting selected. The problem is you have to go in and undo the setting.

I'm not sure why it's in the interest of big corporations to have you sharing info with other iPhones without your direct knowledge, but it's there.

Here's how you turn it off:

Click on "Settings" from the home page and then select "General"

How to turn off new iOS 17 feature called Name Drop How to turn off new iOS 17 feature called Name Drop loading...

Select "AirDrop"

How to turn off new iOS 17 feature called Name Drop How to turn off new iOS 17 feature called Name Drop loading...

Hit the green button next to "Bringing Devices Together"

How to turn off new iOS 17 feature called Name Drop How to turn off new iOS 17 feature called Name Drop loading...

When it's gray, you're all set

How to turn off new iOS 17 feature called Name Drop How to turn off new iOS 17 feature called Name Drop loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

