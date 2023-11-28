This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs.

It wasn’t that long ago that the New York Yankees were a dominant force in the American League.

But the Yankees haven’t appeared in the Fall Classic since beating the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009. Last season the Yankees missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

They finished fourth in the five-team A.L. East this season, going 82-80, but with the division getting better and better, it might take the Yankees a little while to get back into the mix unless they make some drastic moves this offseason.

However, sports books still think the Yankees could be a good bet to rebound this season and turn it around in 2024 and make a push toward the playoffs. Yes, the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays all made the playoffs out of the A.L. East, but you can never count the Yankees out from making major moves.

Injures plagued New York, with Aaron Judge missing 56 games, free agent addition Carlos Rodon only pitched in 14 games and lefty Nester Cortes pitched in just 12 games in 2023. Anthony RIzzo, Giancarlo Stanton and other key names all missed time due to injuries.

Think about where the Yankees would have been if those players could have been healthy for a full season. They finished over .500 without them for much of the season, but they most likely would have been in a playoff race if they were healthy.

Going into the 2024 season, most sportsbooks around the county do think the Yankees can be a contender in the American League: New York is the 4th choice (out of 15 teams) at +750 odds with the betting apps in the USA to make a run to the AL Pennant for the first time since 2009. They also have the 7th best odds (+1500) to win the Worls Series in 2024.

But if you remember back a few months, there were not too many people around the country that thought the Arizona Diamondbacks or Texas Rangers could win their respective leagues–but they did just that, with Texas winning the World Series.

Surprises can happen in baseball, especially with teams that can throw money around like the Yankees.

Would it be a shock if the Yankees won the pennant? You can never count the Yankees out, but they have a lot of work to do to their roster and a lot of talent to overcome in a deep American League.

If the Yankees played in the AL Central, they would likely be the favorite, and would almost surely be a playoff team, but they reside in the East, where three playoff teams and Boston will all be competing for a playoff berth.

With six teams now making the playoffs, the Yankees are always a good bet to be one of them, but winning the Pennant seems a bit far-fetched right now.

We shall see what the rest of the offseason brings the Yankees, but they have a lot of work to do and need better health in 2024 to make a return to the playoffs.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.