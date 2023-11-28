Great in-person Christmas shopping experience in South Jersey
If you thought malls and outlets were dead, you're dead wrong. The parking lot on a rainy Sunday was absolutely full on a rainy Sunday this past weekend.
That's not even mentioning that this is an outdoor outlet shopping center. The Gloucester Premium Outlets opened in August 2015.
At a time when online shopping is just about everybody's go-to, this place is as hot as it gets.
I'm not much of a shopper, but I had to make an exchange of a birthday gift and the only place that I could exchange in person was a high-end store at the Gloucester Premium Outlets.
The prices were unbelievable at these premium brand stores. The place does not feature any big restaurants like the local malls have turned to, but they do have some brick-and-mortar snack places and quite a few food trucks with great food.
If you're looking for a place to do your in-person Christmas shopping this year, The Gloucester Premium Outlets are worth the trip. Go on a weekday or go early if you need to go on weekends.
It's just past Camden County Community College and you can't miss it.
There's plenty of parking but spots were hard to find this past weekend.
If you like big names, this place has them all.
The outdoor space is really well laid out and clean and inviting.
An outdoor fireplace will keep you warm this holiday shopping season.
It's really well decorated for Christmas.
Everything is real well marked and yes there are plenty of restrooms.
Plus, there's even a Dave & Buster's across the street.
A shopper's paradise in a quaint NJ town
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.