Great in-person Christmas shopping experience in South Jersey

If you thought malls and outlets were dead, you're dead wrong. The parking lot on a rainy Sunday was absolutely full on a rainy Sunday this past weekend.

That's not even mentioning that this is an outdoor outlet shopping center. The Gloucester Premium Outlets opened in August 2015.

At a time when online shopping is just about everybody's go-to, this place is as hot as it gets.

I'm not much of a shopper, but I had to make an exchange of a birthday gift and the only place that I could exchange in person was a high-end store at the Gloucester Premium Outlets.

The prices were unbelievable at these premium brand stores. The place does not feature any big restaurants like the local malls have turned to, but they do have some brick-and-mortar snack places and quite a few food trucks with great food.

If you're looking for a place to do your in-person Christmas shopping this year, The Gloucester Premium Outlets are worth the trip. Go on a weekday or go early if you need to go on weekends.

It's just past Camden County Community College and you can't miss it.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

There's plenty of parking but spots were hard to find this past weekend.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

If you like big names, this place has them all.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The outdoor space is really well laid out and clean and inviting.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

An outdoor fireplace will keep you warm this holiday shopping season.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

It's really well decorated for Christmas.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Everything is real well marked and yes there are plenty of restrooms.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Plus, there's even a Dave & Buster's across the street.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

A shopper's paradise in a quaint NJ town Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom