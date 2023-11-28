Are the Philadelphia Eagles a Lock to Win the NFC East?

This content was produced in partnership with Gambler Labs.

No NFC East team has won back-to-back division titles since 2005 when the Philadelphia Eagles accomplished the feat. The good news for Philadelphia Eagles’ fans is some team is going to win it, but are they a lock to snap that streak?

The Eagles have captured seven division titles since that time, Dallas has six – so who is going to grab this year's title? Will the Eagles grab No 8 or will Dallas catch Philly and grab No. 7?

As the NFL calendar gets ready to flip to December, the two NFC powers sit at the top of the NFC East standings and the two teams still have one more meeting, which could decide who captures the NFC East divisional crown.

Why does winning the NFC East matter so much? The winner gets home-field advantage, while the loser has to go on the road as a Wild Card team, making their path to the Super Bowl much more difficult.

Dallas went out and took care of business against Washington on Thanksgiving Day to keep the heat on Philadelphia, who is in the middle of a very tough part of their schedule.

Philadelphia won the first meeting and will meet Dallas again on Sunday Night Dec. 10. If Philly wins, they could lock up the division. A Dallas victory will make the final few weeks very interesting.

Right now, the Eagles are a heavy -1000 favorite to win the NFC East and the Dallas Cowboys are at +650.

The crazy thing is, with those odds it would seem to be a lock that Philadelphia wins, but this is not over yet.

As far as NFC Championship odds, Philadelphia is +200 and Dallas is +425. The Super Bowl odds have Philadelphia currently at +450, with Dallas at +900 all at the DraftKings sportsbook and other betting apps in New Jersey.

Since Dallas lost to Philadelphia, they have won three straight in convincing fashion. Philadelphia has a stretch of games with Buffalo, SF, Dallas and Seatle, which could reshape those odds.

DraftKings has the Eagles Over/Under for wins at 13.5 and Dallas at 11.5, which says the Eagles should win back-to-back NFC East titles.

Dallas has a pretty challenging schedule left as well, with games against multiple playoff-quality teams. In addition to their rematch with Philadelphia, they will face Seattle, Buffalo, Miami, Detroit and finish with Washington.

If I had to throw a few bucks on one team here, I might take a chance with Dallas at odds of +650, just because the Cowboys offer more value and hey, no team has won the division back-to-back in 20 years.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.