Entire ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast On Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk: Photos

The entire cast of the “Jersey Shore” television program were on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey … directly in front of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small was on hand and presented the cast with a proclamation that memorialized that today, September 22, 2023 is “Jersey Shore” Day in Atlantic City.

Mayor Small also stated to the crowd that every September 22nd going forward will also be “Jersey Shore” Day in Atlantic City in perpetuity.

Don P. Hurley photo.

Almost the entire Original Season 1 cast was present today in Atlantic City as follows:

Angelina Pivarnick, Jennifer Farley, Michael Sorrentino, Nicole Polizzi, Paul DelVecchio, Samantha Giancola, and Vincenzo Guadagnino.

Every original cast member was on hand, except for Ronald Ortiz-Margo.

The Jersey Shore premiered on December 3, 2009, and they’re still relevant today in 2023.

The cast was visible humbled and grateful for Mayor Small’s elegant presentation and recognition.

Mayor Small also presented a guitar to the cast on behalf of the Hard Rock Casino Hotel.

Don P. Hurley photo.

This custom cake, describing the new show, “The Jersey Shore Family Vacation” was on display.

Don P. Hurley photo.

Here was the current “Situation.”

Don P. Hurley photo.

Snooki Sami and Pauley D.

Don P. Hurley photo.

More Pauley D.

Don P. Hurley photo.

DJ Pauley and J Wow.

Don P. Hurley photo.

Vinnie:

Don P. Hurley photo.

The original Jersey Shore cast is banking on trying to capture lightening in a bottle twice and desire to rekindle the Magic and following that they achieved back in 2009.

