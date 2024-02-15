Elon Musk Posts About Craig Callaway From Atlantic City, NJ

It’s not every day that a local, Atlantic City, New Jersey man can catch the attention of the richest man in the world, Elon Musk.

Craig Callaway is an Atlantic City-based election consultant, who is a former Atlantic City Council President.

Before being arrested and convicted of various misconduct charges … Callaway was poised to become the next Mayor of Atlantic City.

Callaway served his time in New Jersey state prison and returned home and formed his family-based election consulting business.

Callaway has recently been federally charged with election ballot criminal charges for allegedly turning in fraudulent mail-in ballots during the 2022 election.

Here is the social media post, which features Musk’s post about Callaway on Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) digital platform:

Elon Musk via X social media. Elon Musk via X social media. loading...

Musk simply wrote, “Shocker …” and retweeted a post that pertained to Callaway.

Callaway has not made a public comment since his arrest. I have spoken to sources close to Callaway, who said that Craig Callaway maintains his innocence and that he intends to vigorously defend himself.

Callaway has obtained legal counsel.

The arrest of Craig Callaway involved a collaboration of the FBI, State of New Jersey, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and Atlantic City Police Department.

Callaway’s first known public appearance will be on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at a Liberty and Prosperity fundraising event, where Callaway has been billed as “vote turn-out expert Craig Callaway.”

Here are the details:

attachment-IMG_9288 loading...

attachment-IMG_9287 loading...

Atlantic City Area: Readers Share Favorite Childhood Memories Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Steel Pier Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley