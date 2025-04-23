Police say a Gloucester County man, who was armed, has been charged with robbing an elderly woman who was sitting in her car.

Incident Details

Glassboro Police say that at about 9:15 on the night of April 1st, officers were called to the 200 block of MacClelland Avenue for a reported armed robbery and shooting.

The victim, a 71-year-old woman, had just exited a home and was sitting in her vehicle when a man tapped on her window with a handgun and demanded her purse.

When the woman refused to open the door, police say the suspect fired a gun into the vehicle, breaking out a window. He ultimately took the victim's purse and fled.

Investigation and Arrest

On April 11th, following an investigation between Glassboro police and the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, multiple search warrants were executed at the Hollybush Gardens Apartment Complex. Those search warrants yielded "items of evidentiary value, to include the victim’s personal belongings."

Additional detective work led to 32-year-old Shameek Brown of Glassboro being charged on April 21st with the following:

First-degree robbery

Second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon

Second-degree certain persons

First-degree certain persons/prior NERA

Third-degree theft

Third-degree hindering

Brown was served his charges and processed at the Salem County Correctional Facility, where he was being held on unrelated charges.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.