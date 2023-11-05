Popular pizza chain continues expanding in New Jersey

We are pizza snobs here in New Jersey. While it may seem like there is a pizza joint around every corner, the good ones stick around for a long time with loyal customers.

Although we love our pizza, we also know when it’s worth our time or not. So it can be tough to stick around for a long time as a pizza joint here in New Jersey.

Well, Singas Famous Pizza must be doing something right, because they are expanding in New Jersey yet again.

Alexandra Gorn via Unsplash Alexandra Gorn via Unsplash loading...

The chain already has 10 locations throughout the Garden State, and they’ll be adding a new one in Lodi according to Boozyburbs.com. The opening date is not known at this time.

Singas has been around since 1967 when they opened their first location in Elmhurst, New York.

Here’s what makes them standout, according to their website:

"Our unique sauce recipe and dough recipe have been consistent over time and stay true to our original flavors and crispy crust our customers love. Singas prides itself on made-to-order menu items for each guest, served to each guest with the same personal attention."

Judging by how their pizza’s look on the website this place looks delicious. And with the longevity they’ve had in the business it’s not secret that they know what they’re doing.

North Jersey just got a whole lot better. And those in Lodi can look forward to a great new pizza spot.

It will be located at 322 Essex Street in Lodi. Keep an eye out for this place opening up!

Scenes from Jersey Pizza Joint's Pizza Bowl III Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

Dennis Malloy's easy, delicious homemade Jersey fresh pizza Growing up my mother made homemade pizza every Friday night, without fail. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.