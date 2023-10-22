South Jersey Man Faces 8 Years in Prison For Racial Slurs, Drugs

Edward C. Mathews of Mount Laurel NJ - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office / TSM Illustration

A man from Mount Laurel who was harassing and using racial slurs against his neighbors more than two years ago now potentially faces eight years behind bars.

On Wednesday, 47-year-old Edward C. Mathews pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree bias intimidation and one count of second-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

Under an agreement with the Prosecutor's Office, Mathews will receive an eight-year prison sentence for the offenses.

  • The charges to which Mathews pled involve the mistreatment of five former neighbors
  • The drug offense was filed after numerous psilocin mushrooms, which are known for their hallucinogenic effect, were discovered during a search of his home
JUDGE'S COMMENTS: Judge Calls Mt. Laurel Racist Attack Suspect a "Danger to community"

It was on July 2nd, 2021, when a resident of Mount Laurel filed a harassment complaint against Mathews.

Later that day, a Mount Laurel police officer responded to a home on Coventry Way for a report of a man who needed to be removed from the area. Upon arrival, the officer found Mathews using racial slurs while engaged in a verbal altercation with four residents.

The investigation revealed a pattern of abuse from Mathews against his neighbors that included leaving a threatening note on one of their vehicles.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 8th.

