South Jersey Man Faces 8 Years in Prison For Racial Slurs, Drugs

A man from Mount Laurel who was harassing and using racial slurs against his neighbors more than two years ago now potentially faces eight years behind bars.

On Wednesday, 47-year-old Edward C. Mathews pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree bias intimidation and one count of second-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

Under an agreement with the Prosecutor's Office, Mathews will receive an eight-year prison sentence for the offenses.

The charges to which Mathews pled involve the mistreatment of five former neighbors

The drug offense was filed after numerous psilocin mushrooms, which are known for their hallucinogenic effect, were discovered during a search of his home

It was on July 2nd, 2021, when a resident of Mount Laurel filed a harassment complaint against Mathews.

Later that day, a Mount Laurel police officer responded to a home on Coventry Way for a report of a man who needed to be removed from the area. Upon arrival, the officer found Mathews using racial slurs while engaged in a verbal altercation with four residents.

The investigation revealed a pattern of abuse from Mathews against his neighbors that included leaving a threatening note on one of their vehicles.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 8th.

