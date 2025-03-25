Ed Durr for NJ Gov. Campaign Issues Critical Statement of Ed Durr

I cannot recall ever seeing a public press release that was sent out by a campaign that was critical of its own candidate.

This has just occurred In the case of Ed Durr, a former candidate for Governor of New Jersey

Durr is a former one term New Jersey state senator, who only won a fluke election because long-time Senate President Steve Sweeney had become so unpopular in New Jersey’s 3rd Legislative District.

Following Durr dropping out of the campaign for Governor of New Jersey (yesterday), members of Durr’s campaign staff released the following public statement … it’s nothing short of a brutal take down of their own candidate:

The public comments and allegations outlined below were released by:

“Statement from Durr for Governor 2025 campaign team.”

"The campaign was dysfunctional from the get-go," said Stan Kershaw, Durr's Political Director. "We knew he didn't have money so we were willing to work for free, but what we were greeted with was insane. He had us pay for event tickets and food for him using our personal funds, and never paid us back. Worse, we have reason to believe that Durr may have given the petitions we gathered to the Spadea campaign, and for good reason. Former Senator Durr recently tried to get us to do the same thing using Bethanne McCarthy Patrick's signatures for Mike Mulligan without Mike's knowledge because of Durr's personal hatred of Mickey Ostrum. While we were led to believe she had gone and got signatures as a volunteer, the Assemblywoman wisely refused this scheme and made sure we knew what was going on. Ed should be ashamed of himself."

The comments above are unedited.

The unedited comments continued:

"With 24 hours left on campaign, Durr was nowhere to be found while we struggled, and ultimately failed to get 2,500 signatures," said Noah Tighe, a volunteer organizer for Durr. "Then this morning with everybody ready to make the final push to get him on the ballot, Durr said he was quitting the campaign. He's a complete fraud who has abandoned the grassroots."

Sean Sepsey, who was Durr’s campaign manager in 2023, when Durr lost his New Jersey State Senate reelection bid said:

"Former Sen. Durr reached out to me for help when he couldn't get across the finish line, and out of a sense of loyalty I provided some volunteers. Sadly this is not the first time I have heard of these types of behaviors on his campaign," said Sepsey. "This is a betrayal of the hard work of Republican volunteers, and of the conservative values of free and fair elections."

Durr left his campaign for New Jersey Governor yesterday and simultaneously endorsed Republican challenger Bill Spadea.

The endorsement brings Spadea no credible benefit and is likely a net negative.

SOURCE: Stan Kershaw and the Durr for Governor 2025 campaign team.

Below are exclusive photos of Jack Ciattarelli, in a private meeting with President Trump and Elon Musk from this past Friday night at President Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey Golf Club … and, photos of Durr.

Ciatterelli is a prohibitive favorite to win the Republican primary nomination on June 10, 2025 and he remains the front runner in the general election campaign.

