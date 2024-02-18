DWI Suspect Assaults Multiple Atlantic City, NJ Police Officers

A DWI suspect allegedly failed to stop, crashed his car and then went on to assault multiple Atlantic City, NJ Police Officers.

The incident began on February 12, 2024, at 12:47 a.m., when Atlantic City Police Officer John Bell saw that a car was driving too fast on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue.

As Officer Bell was attempting to reach the suspect, Dwahn Davis, (the suspect) drove recklessly and failed to stop at several red lights.

Ultimately, Bell was able to attempt a motor vehicle stop at Tennessee and Caspian Avenues … however suspect Davis slowed down, but, did not stop until he crashed into a park car.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department:

After crashing, Davis exited the vehicle with a bottle of beer in his hand that he was drinking from. Officer Bell attempted to speak with Davis who was clearly under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics. After failing to answer basic questions such as the spelling of his name, Officer Bell attempted to place Davis in custody who initially resisted by grabbing Officer Bell's fingers, twisting them, and attempting to flee. After being placed under ar-rest, Davis began to kick Officer Bell, threaten officers on scene and spit on numerous offi-cers. Throughout his ride to the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building, Davis continued to spit in the rear of the police car. Upon being put in a holding cell, Davis purposely urinated throughout the cell.

Davis continued to be a problem during processing.

ARRESTED: Dwahn Davis, 39, of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

CHARGES: DWI, hindering apprehension, aggravated assault on a police officer (three counts), resisting arrest, criminal mischief (two counts), and refusal to be fingerprinted.

The Atlantic City Police Department reminds the public that these charges are allegations, and the accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Davis was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

If you have information about this incident or any other, please contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at (609) 347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

SOURCE : Atlantic City Police Lieutenant Kevin Fair

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Never Before Seen Golden Nugget Construction Photos Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley