We all know that we take the left lane very seriously here in New Jersey.

And if you don't know, just look at your rearview mirror the next time you're driving and you'll see a parade of drivers tailgating, flashing their lights, and giving you the finger.

Regardless of what lane you are in, getting caught speeding in the Garden State can be a pretty expensive proposition — it can easily set you back hundreds of dollars and, in some cases, make your car insurance rates skyrocket.

But what about the opposite?

Can You Get a Ticket For Driving Too Slow in New Jersey?

The surprising answer — and it's a vague one at that — is yes.

This is, after all, New Jersey and if there's a way to make you fork over some money to the state, then by golly we're gonna do it.

What's the Law?

The specific law, N.J. Stat. § 39:4-97.1, reads as follows:

No person shall drive a motor vehicle at such a slow speed as to impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic except when reduced speed is necessary for safe operation or in compliance with law.

Those "necessities" would be when you have to slow down through a construction zone, if there's bad weather, or if your car is having mechanical problems.

How Slow is Slow?

Well, that seems to be rather vague.

Best we can tell, "such a slow speed" isn't actually clearly defined; it's not (x) MPH under the posted speed limit or anything. In fact, we skimmed through several websites for law firms and it seems as if this law is usually just enforced at the discretion of law enforcement.

Simply put, if a police officer or state trooper thinks you are going too slow and you are really messing up traffic flow, yes, you can get pulled over.

How Much is the Ticket?

Driving too slow in New Jersey could cost you around $86 plus any court fees and it could come with two points being added to your license.

