A beloved South Jersey diner is closing its doors after decades of service

The building has been sold and will be redeveloped

Locals say the diner will be deeply missed

South Jersey Diner With 40-year Legacy Set to Close

A legendary diner in the heart of South Jersey is set to close for good in just a matter of days.

Best we can tell, this establishment has been serving up breakfast, lunch, and dinner for over 40 years, depending on which person's recollections you believe.

Either way, those traveling across Camden County will soon have one less place to grab a bite.

And based on what people have been saying, they're gonna miss this place.

A Local Favorite for Generations

Collingwood Diner Google Review - Photo: Canva Collingwood Diner Google Review - Photo: Canva loading...

Collingwood Diner Google Review - Photo: Canva Collingwood Diner Google Review - Photo: Canva loading...

Collingwood Diner Google Review - Photo: Canva Collingwood Diner Google Review - Photo: Canva loading...

Collingswood Diner Closing August 11

According to published reports, the Collingswood Diner at the busy intersection of Routes 30 and 130 in Collingswood is closing on August 11th.

Collingwood Diner in Collingswood NJ is closing in August 2025 - Photo: Google Maps Collingwood Diner in Collingswood NJ is closing in August 2025 - Photo: Google Maps loading...

News of the closure first appeared on a few South Jersey-oriented Facebook groups a few days ago, some sharing a photo of a note taped to the door that said,

The owner has sold the business and are looking forward to retirement. We appreciate all the years from our loyal customers and our staff for helping our business succeed all of these years!

Another Dispensary to Replace the Diner

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the property has been sold and it will be redeveloped into yet another marijuana dispensary<, of which there are already two within one mile of the diner.

The diner's owner, Jimmy Papandreou, told The Inquirer that his decision to retire was from two reasons: the diner business has gotten too expensive to operate and an increase in competition from fast food restaurants.

The End of an Era for NJ Diners?

If you're in the area, be sure to stop by and take in the sights and sounds of a sadly fading part of New Jersey's landscape.

The Penn Queen Diner, further up Route 130 in Pennsauken, was demolished last year and replaced by a fast-food place. The Empire Diner on Route 46 in Parsippany closed in 2023.

Diners, in the diner capital of the world, are starting to disappear. They defined the Garden State for generations. Sometimes, you don't realize how much something matters until it's already slipping away.

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski