City of Atlantic City, NJ Termination Letter for Ex-Offender

Our confidential Atlantic City, New Jersey source has permitted me to reveal the official Atlantic City Hall letter, which details the termination of Cornell Davis, who was the former director of reentry services for the City of Atlantic City.

The letter is written by Atlantic City Solicitor Michael J. Perugini.

Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small previously and enthusiastically announced the hiring of Cornell Davis, as the City of Atlantic City’s new director of the so-called “Reentry Services Department.”

Here is a copy of Small’s public announcement:

"BREAKING NEWS... SHARE We have a new department in The GREAT City of Atlantic City...Re-Entry Services.../ would like to introduce our New Re-Entry Services Director Cornell Davis AKA BLESS...Bless will excel in this role helping our ex offender population mainstream back into society. BLESS has a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration and an Associates Degree in Education," wrote Small.

Note, there are no qualifiers in Small’s announcement about the new City of Atlantic City Reentry Services Department … and, Small wrote that “would like to introduce our New Re-Entry Services Director Cornell Davis AKA BLESS.”

Small also predicted that “Bless will excel in this role helping our ex offender population mainstream back into society,” wrote Small.

Small is seen in the photo below, proudly posing with Davis.

Small also previously publicly bragged about following the late New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver’s lead in finding a work-around, in order to hire ex-offenders like Davis, who are not permitted to hold public employment.

Here is the termination letter:

Now that the Cornell Davis hiring has gone terribly wrong … Small is trying to flip the script and deny his existence.

However, now you have Small’s announcement, a photograph of the two of them and the official City of Atlantic City termination letter.

If you missed our previous breaking news coverage about this termination … here is a link to catch-up:

Read More: Atlantic City, NJ Mayor Ex-Offender Hire Has Been Terminated

SOURCE: Confidential City of Atlantic City source.

