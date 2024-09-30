A Burlington County man has been charged after a child nearly died and then he was allegedly found with guns and a massive stash of drugs and cash.

27-year-old Daniel Garcia, Jr., of Maple Shade, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Federal authorities say on the afternoon of June 23rd, 2024, Garcia and another person rushed a child to a hospital because the minor was not breathing, having seizures, drooling, and unresponsive. That child was eventually flown to a children’s hospital where care continued, including having his heart restarted at least twice by defibrillation.

According to a press release,

Drug screening tests for the minor were positive for benzodiazepine, fentanyl, and cocaine. Medical personnel at the children’s hospital informed law enforcement officers that the minor had been administered benzodiazepine and fentanyl during treatment, but that cocaine had not been administered. A doctor at the children’s hospital also informed law enforcement officers that the minor’s symptoms, including seizure, cardiac arrest, and cardiac arrythmia, were all symptoms of a cocaine overdose.

Over the two days that followed, cops executed search warrants at Garcia's home and on a vehicle that he was seen driving and they allegedly found the following items:

$150,000 cash

329.1 grams of methamphetamine

767 grams of cocaine

41 amphetamine tablets

102 alprazolam tablets

272 oxycodone tablets

2.6 grams of MDMA powder

1,341 grams of marijuana

9.9 grams of psilocin and psilocybin mushrooms

192 grams of crystalline cutting agents commonly used for illegal drug preparation

3 digital scales

Drug packaging material

Two 9mm handguns

.357 magnum revolver

Ammunition

The charge of possession with intent to distribute over 50g of methamphetamine carries a prison sentence of ten years to life and a fine of up to $10 million. The charge of being a felon in possession of firearms could send Garcia to prison for up to 15 years with a $250,000 fine.

Garcia's initial court appearance will be scheduled for a later date.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger credited special agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Maple Shade Police Department for their work in this case. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew B. Johns of the Criminal Division in Camden.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.