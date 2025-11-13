🔴 Vineland to pay $1M to local man claiming brutal police beating and K-9 attack.

🔴 Officers accused of excessive force while body cameras weren't working.

🔴 Man admits to being high on PCP during arrest.

VINELAND — This South Jersey city has agreed to pay out $1 million to a local man who accused police officers of violating his civil rights and relentlessly beating him.

The Nov. 6 settlement between Vineland and city resident Jose L. Paz Jr. was first obtained by John Paff with TransparencyNJ.com.

Paz said he was left with a broken nose, bad bruises on his face and eyes, profuse bleeding from his face, contusions throughout his body, plus cuts from a K-9 unit biting and locking onto his leg.

Accusations of a brutal police assault during arrest

According to Paz's lawsuit, he was approached by two police officers while he was walking with a woman along East Ave. on Sept. 15, 2018.

Paz admitted he was "at times incoherent" during his conversation with Sgt. Terry Hall, but said he was otherwise compliant.

Then the other cop, Officer James Day, grabbed Paz's wrist and told him to put his hands above his head, according to the lawsuit. Paz said he was disoriented and confused.

Paz said he was taken to the ground by the officers, and then Day began punching him in the face repeatedly. Hall called for backup, and the other officers joined in on the attack, according to Paz.

Officer Dwight Adams was one of the officers who arrived later. Adams brought his police dog, K-9 Cirus, and had the dog attack Paz, according to the lawsuit.

Paz said he never tried to fight back as he was kicked and punched, put in a submission hold, pepper-sprayed, and bitten.

Vineland man admits to being high on PCP

According to the lawsuit, the officers' body-worn cameras were either not activated or not working.

Paz was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, obstruction, and being under the influence. Most of the charges were dismissed.

However, Paz later pleaded guilty to being under the influence of a controlled substance: liquid Phencyclidine, better known as PCP.

During a deposition, Paz admitted that he was high on the hallucinogen throughout the police encounter.

Police defend actions, citing prior incidents

A police report filed by Officer Day said that he knew Paz from prior arrests involving his PCP use and attacks on other officers.

Day said he didn't approach Paz during the incident; instead, Paz was walking in the middle of the road, threw his hands up, and flagged down the passing officer.

Day said he asked Paz to come over to the side of the road because traffic was passing. The officer said he could smell the strong chemical odor of PCP, which has been described as similar to a permanent marker.

According to police, Day repeatedly had to stop Paz from walking back into traffic during the encounter. And when Day told Paz to put his hands above his head, Paz "violently" pulled away and said, "I just want to be free."

The officer admitted to punching Paz during the incident. But Day also said Paz tried to bite him and repeatedly swung at him with a closed fist.

A K-9 report filed by Officer Adams also confirmed that Cirus bit Paz's leg, though Adams said the man was resisting arrest.

The Vineland City Council voted to approve the $1 million settlement at its Sept. 23, 2025, meeting.

