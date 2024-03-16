A South Jersey man has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting two women in Berlin Township.

Brandon C. Fickenscher of Berlin Twp., NJ, Arrested

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, an investigation into 26-year-old Brandon C. Fickenscher of Berlin began on March 7th when police in Waterford Township received a 9-1-1 call from a woman who stated a man with whom she was acquainted had sexually assaulted and strangled her on separate occasions.

Detectives say they were able to determine that Fickenscher had sexually and physically assaulted the victim in Berlin Township this past December. They also learned that he had strangled the same victim at an apartment in Lindenwold a month prior.

On March 8th, a second woman who also was acquainted with Fickenscher told detectives that she had been sexually assaulted by Fickenscher in Berlin Township last month.

In both Berlin Township cases, Fickenscher is accused of tying up the victims in a shed on the property where he resides before sexually assaulting them.

Charges Filed

Fickenscher was charged last week for the Berlin Township cases with two counts each of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and third-degree criminal restraint.

He was also charged with third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree aggravated assault, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

This past Wednesday, he was also charged in connection to the incident in Lindenwold with two counts of second-degree aggravated assault and one count of third-degree aggravated assault.

Fickenscher is being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a future detention hearing.

Help Camden County Police

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other incidents involving Fickenscher is urged to contact Det. Kerry Butler with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 225-8684.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.