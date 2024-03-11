Another busy bridge in South Jersey has abruptly closed, forcing drivers to quickly figure out an alternate route.

Somers Point-Mays Landing Road Closes in January

At the beginning of the year, we learned that Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in Egg Harbor Township would be closed for about a year as crews worked to rebuild a small bridge over a creek.

This closure is significant as Somers Point-Mays Landing Road is a popular "back way" used by locals to get between Mays Landing and several shore towns, especially during the busy tourist season.

EH29 Lakes Creek Bridge on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in Egg Harbor Township NJ EH29 Lakes Creek Bridge on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Now, that option will not be available this summer.

READ MORE: 10 Busiest Structurally Deficient Bridges and Overpasses in NJ

Haddon Avenue Bridge in Berlin, NJ, Closes

Meanwhile in Camden County, authorities now say a bridge adjacent to a very busy intersection will be closed for at least the next two months.

According to the Berlin Township Police Department, the Haddon Ave. Bridge will be under construction through Memorial Day Weekend and it will be "completely shut down in both directions 24/7."

The Haddon Avenue bridge (County Route 561) goes over the New Jersey Transit railroad tracks right off of the intersection of the U.S. Route 30/White Horse Pike at Berlin-Cross Keys Road.

Haddon Avenue bridge in Berlin NJ closed Haddon Avenue bridge in Berlin NJ closed - Photo: Google Maps / WPGG/Canva loading...

The posted detour will have motorists using Zulker Avenue, Walker Avenue, and Berlin-Cross Keys Road.

Haddon Avenue bridge in Berlin NJ is closed for construction Haddon Avenue bridge in Berlin NJ is closed for construction - Photo: Google Maps loading...

READ MORE: Geets Diner in Williamstown goes up for sale