NJ high school principal charged with assaulting student

MAPLEWOOD — A high school principal in New Jersey is charged with simple assault and child endangerment, according to published reports.

Frank Sanchez, principal at Colombia High School in the South Orange-Maplewood School District, turned himself in to authorities with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office on Monday, NJ.com reported.

Officials have not yet released more details about the accusations against Sanchez. They reportedly stem from an incident on March 9, 2023.

New Jersey 101.5 has contacted the Essex County Prosecutor's Office for more information.

Sanchez earns a salary of $173,000 a year, according to state records. He has been placed on administrative leave.

Acting Superintendent Kevin Gilbert confirmed the charges in a statement. Gilbert said that he was "deeply saddened by the news."

"No matter what our feelings may be at this time, our focus must be on meeting the needs of Columbia High School students, their families, and staff. I am working with my administration colleagues to make sure we continue to fulfill our obligations to the people we serve," said Gilbert.

Parents group says victim is a Black female student

The South Orange-Maplewood Black Parents Workshop said it is providing legal representation to the student and her family.

The local group said the victim was a Black female student.

"What will it take for this school district to take moral responsibility and provide Black children an education to which they are legally entitled? My suggestion is stop having ‘conversations’ on race and engaging in performative acts like hanging ‘Black Lives Matter’ banners across streets and begin respecting the humanity of Black children," said BPW founder Walter Fields.

Nealy one year ago, a mother in the district accused a teacher of abusing her son. The Black four-year-old boy, who was autistic and nonverbal, was dangled upside down by his ankles, she said.

