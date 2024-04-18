Students at one school in Camden County will see increased police patrols after a former staff member was arrested for allegedly posting "concerning" messages online.

Scott D. Nalick of Marlton, NJ, Arrested

The Berlin Police Department says 38-year-old Scott D. Nalick of Marlton, a former employee of Berlin Community School, is facing the following charges:

Fourth-degree cyber harassment

Fourth-degree criminal trespass

Second-degree altering government computer documents

Harassment, a petty disorderly persons offense

Authorities say on April 15th, Nalick was placed on administrative leave and escorted off of school grounds for creating "concerning electronic communication and social media posts directed to students, parents, staff."

Officers with the Evesham Township Police Department visited Nalick's home where he was advised not to have contact with anyone associated with the school.

Later that evening, officials say Nalick drove to the home of a school staff member outside the Borough of Berlin, "where he engaged in harassing conduct."

Once learning of that incident, police were sent to the Berlin Community School in case Nalick showed up, which he reportedly did, and he was taken into custody.

Berlin Community School in Berlin NJ - Photo: Google Maps

On April 16th, Berlin police say Nalick was criminally charged to the fullest extent of the law.

The safety and security of the students, staff, and the Berlin Community at large is paramount and of the utmost importance to the Berlin Police Department. The Berlin Police Department would like to thank the Berlin Community for your patience as we continued to navigate the intricate conditions that evolved with this investigation.

Nalick was remanded to the Camden County Jail and is awaiting a detention hearing.

Officials did not disclose the nature of Nalick's messages or social media posts, but the school has said several students have spoken with guidance counselors.

Berlin Community School Students Seek Help

Dr. Brenda Harring with Berlin Community School posted a message on Facebook that read, in part,

As a parent myself, I am confident that our guidance counselors spoke with empathy and compassion as they assisted the children with processing the events that took place. In addition, I am in contact with additional mental health experts to provide on-going support to our staff members as we navigate through this challenging time for our BCS family.