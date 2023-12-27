Yep, months and months after the fact, it's still there.

Several months ago, one location of a troubled chain of big box stores in New Jersey closed, however, for whatever reason they left something big behind when the workers left for the last time.

Let's go back to the beginning of the year when Bed Bath & Beyond announced it was going through some pretty big financial problems.

In an attempt to turn things around, the chain announced that dozens of stores would be closing, one of which was in Mays Landing.

At the end of March, that store wrapped up its clearance sale and closed for good.

"Store is closed" sign - Photo: Chris Coleman "Store is closed" sign - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

The end of the story, right?

Well, not so much.

Money - Photo by Vladimir Solomianyi on Unsplash Money - Photo by Vladimir Solomianyi on Unsplash loading...

Making Money Disappear

Just before the Mays Landing store closed, Bed Bath & Beyond actually remodeled it and those improvements were announced with big banners on either side of their front doors.

Ironically, those banners were never taken down as their liquidation sale began.

Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

That gave the impression that either you were supposed to be excited that the store was closing or their "better shopping" experience wasn't very "better."

March

Days after the store officially closed in March, that banner was still there.

Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

April

In the middle of April, you guessed it...

You can't go in and see at Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman You can't go in and see at Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

May

And here we are at the beginning of May.

Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

July

And now it's almost July.

Former Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Former Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

October

In the middle of October, some news to report!

The old Bed Bath & Beyond sign has been covered -- but not the "come in & see" banners.

Former Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Former Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Latest Update

Now, nine months later on Christmas Eve...

Former Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing NJ Former Bed Bath & Beyond in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Yes, I realize this is the most trivial thing you'll read all day...

The Sad State of This Once-grand Shopping Mall in New Jersey A look inside Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman