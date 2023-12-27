Big Chain Store in New Jersey Closes, Still Wants You To Do the Inconceivable
Yep, months and months after the fact, it's still there.
Several months ago, one location of a troubled chain of big box stores in New Jersey closed, however, for whatever reason they left something big behind when the workers left for the last time.
Let's go back to the beginning of the year when Bed Bath & Beyond announced it was going through some pretty big financial problems.
In an attempt to turn things around, the chain announced that dozens of stores would be closing, one of which was in Mays Landing.
At the end of March, that store wrapped up its clearance sale and closed for good.
The end of the story, right?
Well, not so much.
Making Money Disappear
Just before the Mays Landing store closed, Bed Bath & Beyond actually remodeled it and those improvements were announced with big banners on either side of their front doors.
Ironically, those banners were never taken down as their liquidation sale began.
That gave the impression that either you were supposed to be excited that the store was closing or their "better shopping" experience wasn't very "better."
March
Days after the store officially closed in March, that banner was still there.
April
In the middle of April, you guessed it...
May
And here we are at the beginning of May.
July
And now it's almost July.
October
In the middle of October, some news to report!
The old Bed Bath & Beyond sign has been covered -- but not the "come in & see" banners.
Latest Update
Now, nine months later on Christmas Eve...
Yes, I realize this is the most trivial thing you'll read all day...
