Attorney For Atlantic City, NJ Mayor Responds To Criminal Charges

Edwin Jacobs is generally accepted as the greatest criminal defense attorney in Atlantic City, New Jersey area history.

Based upon the information currently made public by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office … Marty and La’Quetta Small are going to really need Jacobs.

On April 16, 2024, Jacobs told Forbes Magazibe that, “the searches of the family's home and cars were "a misguided attempt to micro manage very private and personal family matters" and that the Atlantic County Prosecutor is basically attempting to second guess parental decisions of Mayor Small and his wide LaQuetta,” said Jacobs.

MARTY SMALL

2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child.

3rd degree aggravated assault

3rd degree terroristic threats

disorderly persons simple assault.

LA'QUETTA SMALL

2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child.

3 separate counts of disorderly persons simple assault.

The criminal charges were placed on summonses for both of The Small defendants.

Jacobs attempted to capitalize today on the manner in which the Atlantic County prosecutors office decided to charge The Small’s … by direct summons and not by a potential Grand Jury indictment.

About this point, Jacobs said:

These complaints were issued on summonses; that means no arrests were made and no bails were set. Mayor Marty Small remains the Mayor in the City of Atlantic City and will continue to faithfully perform all of his duties as Mayor. And he and his wife LaQuetta and their two children remain a close and loving and intact family. Mayor Small and Superintendent LaQuetta Small are completely innocent of any wrongdoing and will ultimately be vindicated.

That’s the best you can do with the current hand that Jacobs has to play.

It is likely that the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office made a conscious decision to spare The Small’s a potential “perp walk” and an otherwise public spectacle.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office publicly states that Marty Small “alleged to have hit his daughter multiple times in the head with a broom causing her to lose consciousness. Another incident alleged that Marty Small, Sr., during an argument with his daughter, continuously threatened to hurt her by "earth slamming" her down the stairs, grabbing her head and throwing her to the ground, and smacking the weave out of her head. Another incident involved Marty Small, Sr. punching his daughter repeatedly in her legs causing bruising.”

About La’Quetta Small, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has stated in the charges that, “during one incident, punched her daughter multiple times on her chest leaving bruising. Another incident alleged that La Quetta Small dragged her daughter by her hair then struck her with a belt on her shoulders leaving marks. Another incident alleged that La'Quetta Small punched her daughter in the mouth during an argument,” said the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

These incidents were investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Special Victims Unit.

Ed Jacobs likes to play long ball and he’s the best practitioner at this technique. You can expect this criminal matter to play out over an extended period of time.

Protecting children is one of the Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds declared doctrines regarding his public office.

SOURCES: Ed Jacobs comments, Forbes Magazine quote & The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

