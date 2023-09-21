As we make our way across New Jersey, we are inspired by the numerous communities of faith that have invited us in to meet.

One of the strongest communities in central New Jersey is the St. Anianus Coptic Orthodox Church in Monroe.

Father Michael and his wife Mora were so gracious to invite us to their Community Fair last weekend at the church grounds.

Father Michael gave a tour explaining the focus and function of the church and its impact on the community.

He joined me on air this week to discuss the celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the Church in Monroe.

I was happy to be joined at the Church fair by District 14 state Senate candidate Pat Johnson and both Assembly candidates Skye Gilmartin and Adam Elias.

In addition to the Coptic Church, I was honored to be a guest speaker at the Riverdale Baptist Church and appreciate the invitation from Pastor Flynn.

Here's a clip of my remarks on the lockdowns.

And on the founding of our great nation.

We are proud to be able to meet with many leaders of faith communities across the Garden State, recently we were honored by the great folks at the Shirdi Sai Temple in Edison.

