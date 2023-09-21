Beloved New Jersey hot dog stand re-opens

After a catastrophe four years ago and then obstacle after obstacle, Der Wunder Wiener is open again in Bayville.

The popular hot dog stand is owned by Gerald LaCrosse; on June 11, 2018, an SUV crashed into the stand, destroying the building and seriously injuring the (then) 74-year-old LaCrosse. The stand had been there for almost 35 years.

Wunder Wiener crash in Beachwood (Beachwood Police) loading...

According to the Asbury Park Press, LaCrosse was pinned under a refrigerator and grill; he was freed and flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he underwent multiple surgeries. After that, there was a lengthy rehab. He planned on reopening Wonder Wiener in 2020, but COVID ruined that plan. He also went through zoning issues on where to place his trailer. It is now about a half mile south of where it was when it was destroyed.

LaCrosse speaks glowingly about the community support he received after his injuries; the community even raised money to tide LaCrosse over when he had no income. About the support, he told APP.com, "It’s just an incredible thing, "I wanted so very much to pay these people back, and I thought the best way to do that was to not let it get me and to re-open."

The new Der Wunder Wiener offers the same hot dogs as the old stand, including the classic Wunder Wiener with a sauce made from tomato paste, paprika, onions, garlic, and spices. The stand also offers other items such as hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and french fries.

The Berkeley Police Department saved the sign from the original Wunder Wiener, which is displayed at the new location.

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom