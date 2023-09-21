Dave’s Hot Chicken is expanding big time in New Jersey

If you like Nashville-style hot chicken, I have some good news for you: Dave’s Hot Chicken is planning on opening seven new stores in New Jersey.

The menu at Dave's Hot Chicken centers around their signature hot chicken, which is made by marinating chicken in a blend of spices and buttermilk, then coating it in a flour mixture and frying it until crispy. The chicken is served in a range of spice levels, from "Mild" to "Reaper," which is the spiciest option.

In addition to hot chicken, Dave's Hot Chicken offers a variety of sides, including french fries, macaroni and cheese, and coleslaw, as well as sandwiches and sliders featuring their famous chicken.

According to NJ.com, Dave’s Hot Chicken has reached an agreement to open seven new stores in New Jersey over the next five years. The locations of the new restaurants have not been announced.

Franchisee Jason Soares told NJ.com, “Dave’s Hot Chicken stands out because of its delicious food and cool restaurants, so we wanted to bring this innovative concept to New Jersey,” ….We truly believe that this brand is something big, so knew we had to get involved. We look forward to bringing their unique take on Nashville hot chicken to more people throughout the state of New Jersey.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken is relatively new and comes from humble beginnings. It was founded in 2017 by four friends who pooled together $900 to buy a fryer and set up a pop-up stand in a parking lot in East Hollywood, Los Angeles. The restaurant quickly became a hit, drawing long lines of customers eager to try its signature hot chicken tenders.

